High Fives
To Indiana Conservation Officer Robert Duff, the 2020 District 2 Officer of the Year. Duff, who recently retired from the DNR Division of Law Enforcement after 28 years of service, was assigned to LaGrange County but previously held assignments in DeKalb and Noble counties.
To the Auburn Shifters Car Club that presented donations to a dozen charitable organizations last week. The club has donated an average of $10,000 per year over the last five years, in addition to sponsoring Shop with a Cop.
HISS
To people who leave nonrecyclable trash at recycling centers in Garrett and throughout the region. They cost taxpayers money for cleaning up and threaten to force closing of recycling sites.
