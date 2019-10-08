To the editor:
I am bemused by the vagueness of some of the stated reasons for opposing the candidacy of Sarah Payne for the mayoralty of Auburn expressed in some recent letters on the Opinion page.
One writer worries that “we are not taking the time to look past platforms and dive into the underlying agenda that each candidate is running on.” A pair of writers contends that Auburn “isn’t in need of a complete change of direction or, more importantly to us, a change in values.” Yet another writer claims that Ms. Payne “would only take Auburn in the wrong direction.”
Well, I am unaware of any underlying agendas on the part of Sarah Payne. She has always struck me as upfront about her dreams and goals for the city of Auburn.
It would be helpful if folks who think otherwise would be a tad more explicit about exactly what agenda, change of values, or wrong direction it is that concerns them. Perhaps they would be kind enough to spell all of this out in future letters to the editor.
James Farlow
Auburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.