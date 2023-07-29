To the Editor:
After attending the DeKalb Co. Commissioners meeting on July 24th, I had an exchange on Facebook about the matter. which compelled me to voice my opinion to a broader audience. I hope to bring awareness to others in the community who care about the health and the well-being of not only ourselves, but our whole community.
While I sat at the meeting, one fact became clear: overwhelming, the people who are in favor of our county receiving potentially $1 million in public health funding were those who are actively serving DeKalb County residents in a variety of ways.
Of particular interest to me was Tammy Stafford, who serves as the Executive Director for St. Martin's Health Clinic in Garrett. Tammy helped launch the clinic in 2005 and which now offers medical and dental care in four counties to residents who night otherwise not have access to health care. Her passions around the work comes from her connection to their Mission. Her support alone confirmed my strong support of our Commissioners doing all within their power to not only accept this additional funding, but to use it in the ways that best serve the needs of DeKalb County.
I walked away from the meeting with one additional wish: that the people who opposed the funding would take the time to consider volunteering for organizations that directly serve vulnerable populations in our Community. I hope they will go to the hospital, St. Martin's, Fortify Life or GKB schools, DeKalb County Council on Aging or the United Way. I hope they will talk to their primary care physicians about the health needs in our community and look for ways to support that work. I hope they will spend less time worrying about things that might happen or stories they read on the internet, and more time connecting with their neighbors in our community.
I think this shift in perspective might be helpful in the future as they consider what is in the best interest of the county.
Peggy Souder
Auburn
