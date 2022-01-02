25 years ago
• Ground was broken for the $10 million Noble County Jail addition and renovation project, 10 years after an overcrowding problem at the facility first became evident. Taking part in the ground-breaking were Noble County Board of Commissioners president, Joy LeCount; Noble County Jail Building Corp. members, Dr. Mike Lemmon, Roger Stampe and Tony Black; Commissioner Harold Troyer; Sheriff Doug Dukes and his wife, Ruth, who is jail matron; Noble County Council president, Bob Scott and Commissioner Steve Jacob.
