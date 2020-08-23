To the editor:
The “Voting by mail easy, despite state regulations” article, The News Sun, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, was enlightening and helpful, especially given all the recent coverage about voting in the November election.
I would just note a significant correction.
Quoting from the article, “... voters must provide an accepted and specific reason to use an absentee ballot, including ... residing outside of the COUNTRY ...” The reason on the absentee ballot actually reads, "I have a specific, reasonable expectation of being absent from the COUNTY on election day during the entire twelve (12) hours that the polls are open."
Thanks.
Terry Dunbar
Wolcottville
