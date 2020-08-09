High Fives
Gary of Avilla writes: “High five to KPC for the return of the sports page section. It gives the feeling that we might be getting closer to our new normal.”
A reader sends a high five to “Mary Hollabaugh Diehl and her many volunteers for successfully meeting their goal of $50,000 to repair and open to traffic the Spencerville Covered Bridge.” The Friends of the Spencerville Covered Bridge will add their $50,000 to DeKalb County funds and a state grant for the project.
To Brett Buehrer and family of New York for establishing an inclusiveness fund with the Steuben County Community Foundation. This fund, in the wake of police killings of people of color, is being established locally by a family that has been observing their shut down order from New York at Clear Lake.
Hisses
To people who believe it is somehow OK to dump in roadside ditches across northeast Indiana. This was magnified last week by people who dumped loads of waste drywall in a wetland area in Steuben County.
