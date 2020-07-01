To the editor:
So the jobless is dropping, good. Now how about to us who are still waiting on an answer about our unemployment benefits. I have been working on an answer since March. Yes March! Call their phone number, wait, wait, wait. Spent two hours on hold. Call the office, someone calls back. They say they same old excuse. I don’t buy it anymore. Their job is to take care of unemployment issues, right.
Thanks to our witless, poor excuse for a governor, closing offices when there was a spike in claims. Very poor judgment.
Still waiting.
Paul L. Holman
Ashley
