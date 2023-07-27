To the Editor:
I have had the pleasure of working with Ronnie Stanley for the last five years. He currently is an instructional assistant at Wayne Center Elementary School.
Ronnie is very caring and understanding. One of his strengths is the ability to engage and communicate with staff and students. He is the first person to volunteer for any additional duties or activities. He works closely with colleagues and collaborates on a regular basis. Ronnie has a good rapport with all stakeholders. He often works with some of the most challenging students, helping them develop better social and behavioral skills. Students respond well to him because they can sense how much he cares about each one of them.
Ronnie is a joy to work with and keeps everyone around him laughing. He is an enthusiastic employee who truly cares about others. Ronnie loves the city of Kendallville and is involved in many volunteer opportunities in the community. I would absolutely recommend Ronnie and can say with confidence that he would be a good candidate to serve on the City Council.
Jaime Carroll
Kendallville
