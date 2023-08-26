90 years ago
• The Kendallville News-Sun has signed the compliance blank accepting the newspaper code filed at Washington under the National Recovery Act by the American Publishers’ Association, The Inland Daily Press Association, and various regional associations representing the daily press of the United States. The News-Sun is starting to put the code into effect immediately, and thereby is doing its part in carrying out the President’s program. However, the News-Sun adopted the 40-hour week, as required nearly two years ago, and little adjustment is necessary under the new code, as practically all employees worked but 40 hours, and have been paid more than the minimum requirements of the NRA code.
