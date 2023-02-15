To the Editor:
Stop Solar DeKalb and their supporters have said from the beginning that “our” fight is not with landowners. Stop Solar as a group has repeatedly extended an olive branch to participating landowners for involvement and help in providing all parties equal rights and protections. The participating landowners have been asked to come to the table and have discussions with us on how they can profit from solar while protecting their county, their neighbors, and their friends. This invitation has continually been refused. The participating landowners have decided to fight for themselves instead. They have chosen greed over love for their neighbor while hiding behind a call to arms based on “our land, our rights, our freedoms.” Their rights, their freedoms, and their land are not being threatened. The land, the rights, and the freedoms of their neighbors are. There are rules to land usage which are being bypassed at the cost of those not involved in the solar projects. The ordinance modifications aim to protect both sides.
These are solar company tactics. Come in quietly and if there is opposition, pit neighbors against neighbors. Solar has deep pockets. They are reimbursed by taxpayer dollars, lack transparency, and utilize underhanded tactics that work to tear a community apart. They do all of this in the name of “clean energy” but when asked why we aren’t putting solar on people’s homes and commercial businesses; the response is always that it isn’t economically feasible. This can be translated to “there is not enough money to be made”. Make no mistake, this is about money not climate change, not “going green”, and not about bettering the world. We as taxpayers are funding solar, we are funding the elimination of farm ground for food, and we are eating the increased cost of inefficient power.
These companies have systematically kept low profiles while quietly securing land contracts. They have claimed community involvement while undermining our local businesses. Solar has started Facebook pages on behalf of DeKalb County citizens garnering signatures for a petition to stop some changes to the ordinance that further protect ALL DeKalb County residents. Solar Developers have attempted to silence the opposition by shutting off comments on their social media pages and then turned around and claimed that most people in our community are for solar. They have “good neighbor agreements” that offer to pay non-participating landowners not to oppose them. Those same agreements go on to state that once paid, the non-participating resident will not be able to speak badly about solar, ever file a lawsuit against solar, or even sell their property without informing the new purchaser that they are bound by the same agreement. Does any of this sound like companies who “care” about us? Does this sound like “a good neighbor”? This is why we fight.
Stop Solar DeKalb County currently has almost 1000 followers supporting their efforts to protect DeKalb County. They have easily garnered over 1300 signatures from DeKalb County citizens who want the protections being fought for. They have created a Facebook page that is open for all comments. They have not removed, hidden, or shut off comments from either perspective. Stop Solar DeKalb County has repeatedly reached out to landowners to find middle ground. They have hosted several public meetings in local towns to educate the public, make the public aware, provide 100% transparency, and take input from citizens. Make no mistake, Stop Solar DeKalb County has no interest in stripping landowners of their rights. Our only interest is protecting this incredible county we all call home.
Jessica Shull
Butler
