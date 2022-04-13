To the editor:
I am running for DeKalb County coroner and, as such, I have done more public speaking in recent months than I have in my entire life. I am happy to share my qualifications and how I came to be a part of the DeKalb County Coroner’s Department 10 years ago, but today I would like to tell you about the team I have the privilege to work with.
The DeKalb County Coroner’s Department — the coroner, deputies and transport techs — is made up of a group of people who all have full-time jobs. Our team is comprised of medics, nurses, a medical laboratory scientist and firefighters.
My teammates work their full-time jobs then take coroner call on their time off: Weekends, evenings and holidays. They sacrifice time away from their own families to help others. Our department schedule is much like a puzzle with lots of pieces to ensure the county has coroner coverage every hour, every day.
We may spend an hour at a scene but then countless hours more completing reports, following up with families, coordinating with law enforcement, donor agencies, funeral homes and the Forensic Center. Some cases are not closed for months, or longer.
We are often referred to as “Last Responders,” and while our work is largely behind the scenes, the coroner’s department plays a vital role in investigations and in the community.
The pay is miniscule; the job is truly a calling. These people, who I have been blessed to work with, all have servant’s hearts and a desire to do the right thing.
So, when asked what I plan to do if elected as coroner, my first response is that I hope to continue the good work we are doing now.
Thank you, Last Responders.
“The strength of the team is each individual member. The strength of each member is the team.” — Phil Jackson
Jennie Short
DeKalb County Deputy Coroner, coroner candidate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.