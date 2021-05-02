To East Noble High School student artists Anna Strong and Shae Coil, who put East Noble into the Top 50 schools in a national art competition. Voting online at customculture.vans.com will determine the first-place school, with $50,000 prize for its art program at stake.
To the Angola Middle School music department and DeKalb Middle School band program for achieving the Junior High/Middle School/Elementary All-Music Award from the Indiana State School Music Association. Only a dozen schools across the state received the prestigioous award.
To the Brightmark employees who worked this week in the company’s home base of Ashley, picking up trash — particularly plastic — and planting trees in a belated celebration of Earth Day.
