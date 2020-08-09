To the editor:
Ancient Israel had turned away from God. They were attacked severely by Assyria. Their reaction is in Isaiah 9:10. To paraphrase: Their brick buildings were torn down and their fig trees felled but they were going to be replaced with hewn stone and cedars.
Then came Babylon who took them into slavery for 70 years. Israel had not observed the shemitah for nearly 500 years. Shemitah is the working of the land for six years and only reaping what comes up wild in the seventh year. Now the land got the 70 years all at once. The year started in Elul which aligns with our 9/18.
Now FFWD 2,500 years. America has turned away from God. On 9/11/2001 the towers went down. The stock market closed for seven days reopening on 9/18/2001 and collapsing. Seven years later on 9/18/2008 Lehman Bros., the huge financial outfit, declared bankruptcy. At Ground Zero the towers were replaced by a stronger, taller tower. Nearby a large sycamore tree was toppled by debris from the towers. A brick was found in the roots. It was able to be replanted to one side. The sycamore (which is related to the fig) was replaced by a conifer related to the cedar. Two other items are there. A small stone church is there with a statue of George Washington in front of it facing the tower. The church was saved by the sycamore tree. G.W. has his hand on the Bible as this is where he took his inaugural oath followed by him and congressional members going into the church to pray for the new nation.
Both nations responded with arrogance instead of repentance. 2 Chronicles 7:14: If my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land. Who are "my people"? Then it was Israel. Now it is us who say we are Christians. We need to lead the way. No more getting drunk, cheating on taxes etc., turning away from each other and ignoring each other and all other things Christ would never do. Remember, Jesus loves you and so do I.
Ken Wilcoxson
Auburn
