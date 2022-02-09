As an English teacher at East Noble High School in Kendallville, I would like to share with you my major concerns regarding education matters coming before the legislature with my sincere request: Encourage your state senator to not allow HB 1134 or the amendments to Indiana Code it contains to continue in any form.
I have greatly enjoyed my career and the opportunities it has provided thus far. With HB 1134 as it currently stands, I fear that I may be leaving much sooner than I’d ever hoped or anticipated. Even worse is the fear that I won’t be alone — that the bills being put forth in Indiana’s legislature this year are so onerous that they will encourage many teachers to leave, putting a strain on our state’s schools that could negatively affect the education of our children for a generation or more.
As a whole, HB 1134 and the amendments it puts forward exist under two assumptions which I believe are false and are demeaning to teachers in Indiana.
First, it assumes that teachers are not knowledgeable of the social and political mores of our communities and that our values are different from the communities we serve. I teach at the high school that I attended; my father graduated from East Noble as well; my grandmother attended Avilla High School before the 1960s consolidations. I am a part of the community that I serve, and I understand the values that my community holds. I am not separate from them; I am not some monolithic “outsider” who is intent on harming the children of eastern Noble County.
This bill also assumes that we are trying to hide what we do from parents and that we are pitted against them. Parents can look at materials in their child’s book bag, can access texts and assignments that teachers post on Canvas, and can ask their children about what happened at school. Teaching has never been done in secret, and I know every day that what I say and how I present material in the classroom is subject to scrutiny. I have every expectation that if I cross a line, that my conduct will not be hidden for long, and that I will be answerable to parents and to my administration for my conduct. Also, districts have long had policies in place to address parental objections to literature. Adding a significant legal burden and restrictions on the content of teachers’ speech is not necessary for this to be the case.
While looking at the letter of the bill as written, after the most recent amendments, I do not fear that any discussions or topics I have in my courses would violate the law. However, the practical effect of this language is clear to me: Schools are going to be scared of gray areas and ambiguities, and many boards and administrators will likely require teachers to avoid topics that could come close to the provisions in this law. We will have to dance around difficult discussions about race in literature, about religion, about our society, and students will miss a vital opportunity to hear multiple opinions and perspectives from classmates who may be different from them, or to really grapple with the issues that are inherent in literature and history, all for fear of what accusations about that classroom could be made.
Allowing HB 1134 to become law will largely not solve the problems that are alleged by a small, vocal group of parents. What they will do is sow distrust in our educators and our public schools, as well as further bog down teachers who already are overworked and feeling distrusted and disrespected by a populace who thinks we are doing something very different from what we are actually doing. Indiana, as a state, is already having a difficult time filling certified teaching positions; as I write this message, there are 849 positions currently posted on the Indiana School Personnel Job Bank.
Passing this bill enshrines into law a message to teachers that nobody trusts what we do. A large percentage of teachers will not stand to be publicly condemned like this for no practical reason, and it will make the teacher shortage significantly worse. Even if we can continue our work without violating the law, the message of suspicion that it sends will cause an exodus of educated, experienced teachers, and will limit the depth of discussion and analysis of valuable literature and historical topics in Indiana’s classrooms. Our students can’t afford to go without.
Please tell your state senator to vote no on HB 1134.
Contact Darren Sible at dsible@eastnoble.net.
