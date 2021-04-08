To the editor:
Let’s agree on critical principles while we still can.
When fair, open and honest intellectual rational debate of facts, data and studies are met with disdain and bullying, censorship and virtue shaming, one-man executive rule and non-elected public health official orders, where only the right set of experts are permitted to be trusted as long as they support the approved narrative and journalism has lost its integrity to seek the truth; history testifies to what season we are in and what is to come. Spoiler alert: Not a single time has this ended without blood, treasure and great suffering.
But this is not an indictment of politicians, journalism or public health officials. Rather, this is a summons for you, the reader. You have in most respects seemingly lost your ability to think critically and/or you are so married to the idol of comfort that you would prefer to give up most of your rights for an illusion of comfort and safety.
Seventy years of science regarding masks has shown them to be ineffective in managing the spread of viruses. More than a year of real-time outcomes comparing states, countries and locations showing no meaningful statistical differences between masked and unmasked areas has not stopped you from doubling down. You would rather believe a journalist or a bureaucrat about masks before you were to take the time to understand particle size, or how touching your mask contaminates your hands, or how it fails to filter everyday particles of larger sizes (do you smell smoke at 2.5 microns, yes you do — and the virus is many factors smaller — think on that), or how it doesn’t even seal around your nose or side of your face.
You are totally fine with your virtue signaling; showing us how much more you care about people because you mask. Yet you completely ignore that it doesn’t work, no matter how much data you are given from a diverse set of experts even before this was politicized. You refuse to acknowledge how dehumanizing it is not to see faces and expressions and the impacts on our children and overall mental health. You don’t even care that the one man setting these policies for the nation has shifted many times on his advice worse than the local TV weather forecaster on a sunny day.
The vaccines are now being pushed on our young people who are proven not to be at risk to COVID. Perhaps this would be fine if the vaccine had received proper testing time and was not still considered a novel experimental vaccine approved only for emergency use. You care not that the same scientists who exclaim that the vaccine is safe and effective go on to say how very little they know about mNRA. So you are just fine to go ahead and inject your child/young person with something that was approved for emergency use only, where there is no emergency for young people. What’s worse, your self-centeredness is on full display when you acknowledge that “well, you are correct to say that they are not at risk, but it’s really about my safety so they should have to get it.” What a wicked generation to inject their kids with experiments when their kids are not at risk, just to maybe save themselves from a virus that has an Infectious Fatality Rate of a tough flu season (0.018%). What’s worse is that many of you want to make me and my family do the same against our will and you are just fine with that.
So what happens when solid arguments against irrational public health policies are presented? Typically, they are not met with honest intellectual debate. Instead, this is met with emotion, bullying, put-downs, over-exaggerations, and grand assumptions about the person delivering the message. Instead of seeking truth, you seek to demonize the messenger. That speaks loudly to the weakness of the arguments for our current public health policies. Fire away. I am happy to provide all kinds of facts and references of very reputable scientists and medical professionals.
In fact, 56,000 of them signed the Great Barrington Declaration expressing their disagreement with public health policy decisions. When you exclaim “follow the science,” you only mean “follow the science that spews what your itching ears want to hear and what your corrupt heart wants to believe.”
So before you mandate an experimental vaccine on my family, and force us once again to mask up, how about we come together over some key principles as Americans to allow the free exchange of information, encourage reasonable intellectual debate of the issues and facts, and insist that never again to allow a few non-elected public health bureaucrats or one-man executive orders to mandate what we can and cannot do without any real accountability.
If you want to mask up or get vaccinated — by all means, go right ahead.
Just allow me and my family the freedom to choose and still live life fully in the process.
Remember, you have no right to censor rational and credible scientific medical opinions that don’t jive with your point of view. Staying silent while this happens is how Good Germans allowed the evil to prosper.
Please, for your good, don’t repeat the errors of the past.
John Klaassen
Rome City
