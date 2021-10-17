90 years ago
• Four store buildings, a barn and several sheds in the business section of Helmer, were destroyed by fire believed to have been of incendiary origin at an early hour, entailing a loss estimated between $25,000 and $35,000, partly covered by insurance. The knob of the safe in the Stroman store was discovered to have been knocked off and it is the general supposition that the fire had been started by robbers, who had carelessly been handling matches during the presumed attempted robbery, or had set the building on fire after looting the store, making their escape. No one was reported injured, despite the excitement and confusion. The fire just about cleaned out all of the buildings on Main Street, the only ones left being the Ira Lower pool room, the John W. Schweitzer grocery store, which was partially damaged and the empty brick building of Don Eisenhart.
