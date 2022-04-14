To the editor:
Our democracy is in immediate danger, and the white supremacists, Neo-Nazis, as well as the ultra-conservative right wingers are a significant part of the threat.
Why are so many people tacitly or openly supporting authoritarianism or fascism? Salon.com’s Chauncey DeVega explains the underpinnings of this movement: “American society was founded on white settler colonialism, genocide and slavery. This unresolved birth defect at the foundation of the American democratic experiment meant that the country was racially exclusionary by design, from the founding well into the 20th century. At present, American politics is contoured by asymmetrical political polarization, in which the Republicans have moved so far to the right that the party’s most 'moderate' members are far more extreme than the most 'conservative' Democrats.” This situation makes bi-partisanship, even for the common good, nearly impossible,
Not only does the racial component via attempts by several states to make voting by minorities more difficult, religion has also become a dividing line for politics. Research shows that evangelical Christians are moving toward authoritarian views and are buying into conspiracy theories and more isolating anti-social behaviors. DeVega continues: “Conservatives now inhabit their own self-created media echo chamber, which functions as a type of lie-filled and toxic closed episteme and sealed off universe.” In this universe, obvious disinformation abounds: absurdities such as “Neo-Marxist” educators and school boards, and a total misunderstanding of the simplest concepts like social justice, not to mention the ridiculous assertion that Christianity is under fire.
Social justice is all about “all men (people) are created equal” and should be treated accordingly. Equality is to be striven for, not available for some and denied others. Why is it that Black Americans make up about 12% of the general population in the United States, but represent a little over 38% of the prison population? Is it because 47 million Blacks break the law more than the 236 million Whites do? Or is it more likely that the legal system is skewed toward Caucasians? The second is much more likely. Something here is not equal.
To my knowledge, this Neo-Marxist term is being thrown around quite liberally (pun intended) without any real explanation of what is meant by it. Socialist tendencies? Like what? Social Security? Medicare? Are all of you anti-Neo-Marxists returning your checks and refusing medical bill assistance? Maybe a bit of democratic social programs is not directly from the “Socialist Devil.”
Diversity is a good thing, even though the United States attempted to resist it from the beginning from the Puritans’ persecution of the Quakers, through discrimination toward Italians, Germans, Jews, to the most absurd recent example of verbal and even physical assaults on Asians and Pacific Islanders because COVID-19 originated in China. Diversity helped in a tremendous way to make this country strong and resilient and emulated by other countries around the world.
Anti-racism does in no way vilify whiteness. It vilifies the prejudice against any segment of society seeking to demean or degrade that part of the American population. Anti-racism is the work to help all people be treated as equals. It vilifies only racist thoughts and actions.
Misunderstanding and misdirection could destroy democracy in the United States. Data from the 2018 General Social Survey show differences between the thinking processes. Very conservative Republicans are far more likely to see things in a binary way and seek simple solutions to complex problems. They view many things from the standpoint of fear: fear of change, fear of being subsumed into a situation or culture they do not understand, or fear generated from disinformation or outright lies from the sources that inform them. Fear engenders insecurity which can lead to defensiveness and then anger or even hatred.
Perhaps dialogue or a focus on more critical methods of thinking with accurate and truthful information (something you will not find on FOX or Newsmax or OAN) can help diffuse these situations of misunderstanding and purposeful deceit.
“We have met the enemy and he is us.” — Pogo Possum (Walt Kelly)
John Stevens
Angola
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.