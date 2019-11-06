To the editor:
As Veterans Day approaches, I had the distinct honor to accompany Honor Flight No. 34 for veterans to Washington, D.C., on Oct. 16 with about 85 veterans, 85 guardians, and the Honor Flight staff. (Leonard Shaffer from Auburn was one of the veterans being honored.)
It was hard to put into words the feelings of reverence, respect and appreciation that were bestowed on our veterans all that day. The work that they did 50, 60 or 70 years ago helps maintain our freedom that we enjoy today.
Please join with me in saying “thank you, veterans” and “welcome home.” We all may be different in some ways, but we are all united as patriotic Americans!
P.S. — God bless America!
Cameron D. Moore
Auburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.