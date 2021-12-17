The sparkling Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum is an oversized version of the auto showrooms on Chicago’s Motor Row of a century ago.
That’s one takeaway from “Chicago’s Motor Row,” a new book recalling the glory days of the famed automotive district from 1905 to 1936.
Auburn Automobile Co. arrived late on Motor Row, opening its showroom in 1931 at 2401-2409 S. Michigan Ave., three miles south of downtown’s Magic Mile.
Auburn Auto had unveiled its headquarters in Auburn — now the museum — a year earlier. The large windows in the Chicago dealership imitated the windows of the building in Auburn. The striking resemblance can be seen in a photo on the cover of the book, which shows two 1935 Auburn cars at curbside in Chicago.
Despite its brief history on Motor Row, Auburn Automobile Co. is featured in eight of the book’s dozens of photos. They include scenes of the museum interior, the city’s annual Parade of Classics and company president E.L. Cord, who led the business in its final decade when it produced some of America’s greatest classic cars.
Co-author John Hogan has written several books about the history of his beloved Chicago, after retiring from a career as a journalist and corporate spokesman.
He recruited Jay Leno, former host of NBC’s “Tonight Show” and now the star of “Jay Leno’s Garage” on CNBC, to write a foreword for the book. Despite being one of America’s best-known comedians, Leno contributed a scholarly, serious essay on the early history of motoring and its impact on American culture.
“Chicago’s Motor Row was a place where a person went to buy early cars and dream about how owning one would change their life,” Leno wrote. “Seeing the dramatic buildings by world-famous architects with brand-new Packards, Pierce-Arrows and Pierces amidst ferns and exciting art dazzled crowds of curious visitors.”
Hogan and co-author John S. Maxson also relied on the expertise of Bob Joynt of Illinois, who narrates the annual classic car parade through Auburn every Labor Day weekend.
The authors produced a book with equal parts of architectural and automotive history. Some of Chicago’s brightest architects designed the elegant showrooms of Motor Row, where an estimated 116 different brands of autos competed for the attention of customers in 65 neighboring storefronts.
The dealerships offered long-forgotten makes such as Mitchell, Brush and Cunningham alongside those fondly remembered like Hudson and Packard and the Fords and Buicks that have endured until today.
The book relates how history has come full circle, because in 1906, one-third of all new cars were powered by electricity. Limited range and speed made them suitable only for city driving, and gasoline engines soon seized the market.
Hogan carefully details the history of each building on Motor Row and reports on its status today, when Chicago is spending millions in an attempt to revive the once-glitzy historic district.
The book, consisting mostly of photos with extended captions, also shows the automobiles sold from the Chicago showrooms and describes their histories — which in many cases were brief.
Like the Auburn museum, the Motor Row showrooms used large, plate-glass windows at street level, offering the public a good look at the dream machines inside.
Several dealerships featured ornate ceilings, chandeliers and fancy staircases, though few, if any, compared with the opulence of Auburn Automobile’s headquarters.
Cord, who began his career as a car salesman in Chicago, would have been keenly familiar with Motor Row. Perhaps he aimed to outshine it with the design of his art-deco headquarters in Auburn, which featured similar elements on a grander scale.
If that was his goal, Cord succeeded, and thanks to the history-minded people who restored and maintain Auburn’s museum, his masterwork has enjoyed a kinder fate than many of the former dealerships on Motor Row.
“Chicago’s Motor Row,” 128 pages with a soft cover, is scheduled for release Jan. 3 and will be available at arcadiapublishing.com. Co-author John Hogan is the uncle of this columnist’s wife, Betsy.
