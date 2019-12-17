To the editor:
Thank you Therma Tru Doors and Plant Manager Brian Wirges for sponsoring our students so they could see the newly released Frozen2 movie at the NCG Theater in Auburn. Our DeKalb Central, DeKalb Eastern and Garrett-Keyser-Butler students, who attend the Applied Skills programs, regularly participate in Community Based Instruction and learn functional life skills that will benefit their ability to one day live independently.
For this particular lesson, they learned about movie etiquette and had the opportunity to apply the skills that they have learned in the classroom to a real life experience. Without your sponsorship, this experience may not be possible.
Thank you to NCG Movie Theater for opening the theater for just our classes and showing the movie in a sensory friendly environment.
Your community support is greatly appreciated.
Mary Burton
Executive director, Northeast Indiana Special Education Cooperative
Kendallville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.