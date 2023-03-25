To the Editor:
The burden of diabetes in Indiana an epidemic? According to the CDC, 37 million Americans have diabetes, and what is true nationwide is also true in Indiana. Twelve percent of adults in Indiana, 640,000 people are diagnosed diabetic. Additionally 146,000 in Indiana have diabetes, but don't know it. This greatly increases their health risks; 1.7 million people in Indiana are pre-diabetic with high than normal blood glucose levels.
Each year in Indiana, over 40,000 people are diagnosed with diabetes. Diabetes is also expensive. Diabetics medical expenses are 2.3% high than individuals without diabetes. Total medical expenses for diagnosed diabetes in 2017, in Indiana, was $5 billion. Another 1.8 billion was spent on indirect cost from lost productivity due to diabetes. Serious complications of diabetes include heart disease, stroke, amputation, end-stage kidney disease, blindness and loss of life. In 2021, the National Institute of Diabetes invested $31 million in diabetes-related research projects in Indiana. The Division of Diabetes Translation at the CDC provided $1.2 million in diabetes prevention and educational grants in Indiana in 2018.
Are you at risk for Type 2 Diabetes? Risk test: How old are you? Are you male or female? Any family members have or had diabetes? Do you have high blood pressure? are you physically active or inactive? What is your weight?
Two local Noble County Lions clubs will be having their Annual Diabetes Day in April to bring awareness, provide literature and take donations for diabetes.
Saturday, April 15, the Kendallville Lions will have their event at Walmart and Rural King from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Rome City-Brimfield Lions Club will have the diabetes event on Saturday, April 22, at Miller's Super Valu grocery in Rome City, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
If you're diabetic, you understand. If you don't know, please get tested ASAP.
The Lions enjoy working for this cause and providing the community with educational support and bringing awareness to diabetes. Diabetes will change your lifestyle, but if treated properly can be managed effectively. Feel free to stop out, say hello and support the Lions in April. Stay healthy.
Steve Kramer
Noble Lions Zone Chairman
Brad Baker
Rome City-Brimfield Lions President
Andy Bell
Kendallville Lions President
