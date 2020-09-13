To the editor:
I would like to thank the Auburn Parks Department for the transformation to Eckhart Park. The new skateboard park is fantastic and is being used daily. The frisbee golf course that is located in all of the park with its beautiful trees always has people walking through the park.
The area of the park that I have direct contact with the most is Carr football field, that is home to the Rocket Football league. Mr. Tim Smith, a parks department employee, has helped in so may ways taking care of the field having it ready for as many as four to five games each Saturday.
We, the citizens of Auburn, are very lucky to have all of the parks in our city. Thank you to all of the parks department employees who take such good care of our beautiful parks!
Rick Getts
Auburn
