Thank you for help with 2021 Kid’s Corner event
To the editor:
First and foremost, we thank Immaculate Conception Church in Auburn for the use of the church for this year’s event (Kid’s Corner).
Thank you to Mike, Lisa and Father Mark for their help and guidance. Thank you to volunteers Leaheth Smith, Chrissy Cummins, Ruth Wilson and Dottie Verndron for her help and top donations.
Special thank you to Sherry and Shayla Schaffer, Chris Crager Brown for their help and patience with the kids crafts. And we can’t forget Santa Claus.
This year we were lucky enough to get donations of gift cards from several businesses for the stockings. Thanks to Pizza Hut, Little Caesers, McDonalds, Brown House and Marcos Pizza.
Thank you to Marilyn Foster for the homemade kids bags. Thanks to Dr. Larry Payne for donations of toothbrushes and toothpaste.
We are already planning for next year’s event.
Thank you!
Deb Leon, Darline Mavis, Jeanne Delojier and Sharon Farmer
