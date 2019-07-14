High Fives
To the Dekko Foundation for its $500,000 pledge to a capital campaign for Eckhart Public Library of Auburn, which is recovering from a devastating arson fire two years ago.
To Rodney Snyder, selected as emergency medical service medic of the year by the Fourth District of the American Legion, under sponsorship of Franklin R. Fee Post No. 467, Hamilton.
To Kendallville Police Department Patrolman Doug Davis, whose experience and instincts led to last week’s arrest of three people suspected of committing two armed robberies in Kendallville.
HIGH FIVES AND HISSES is a Sunday feature compiled by this newspaper’s editorial board. If you have a “high five” or a “hiss” to nominate, call or email the editor of this newspaper.
