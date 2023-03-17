To the Editor:
It's time for the Noble County Parks & Rec Board Spring Summit. Attention Stakeholders in Noble County Parks & Recreation, leaders and teams are invited to participate in our Spring Summit. The Noble County Parks & Recreation Spring Summit is to be held on April 26th at August Hills LRCC in Albion from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Join us! Reconnect and learn with partners and stakeholders in Noble County, Indiana, Parks and Recreation initiatives and amenities. Held bi-annually, you are invited to reconnect and learn with partners and stakeholders in Noble County, Indiana, Parks & Recreation initiatives and amenities. Join the Noble County Parks & Recreation Board of Directors for an opportunity to network, offer community and organizational updates, and share opportunities to collaborate, leverage funding, and more.
Spring agenda items include Networking, Light refreshments, Welcome & Board Introduction, Augusta Hills Learning & Recreation Center Presentation and facility tour. Visit Noble County video presentation. A New Initiatives Breakout Session. A Collaboration Round Table. Business Card Swap. Door Prize Giveaway. Group Photo. Fall Summit Sign Up and more!
Please share detailed reports from your organization/outdoor assets ahead of the meeting and no later than April 21, 2023, by contacting Noble County Parks Board Secretary Grace Caswell at grace@visitnoblecounty.com.
Learn more about the parks board at www.noblecoparks.wixsite.com.
Diann Scott
Rome City
