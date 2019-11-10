High Fives
To Miller Poultry of Orland, which has begun its annual chicken donations for the holiday season, with the first donation taking place Wednesday at the Fremont Community Church Food Pantry. The company will deliver 5,068 cases of chicken in the next several weeks to local and regional food banks.
To Auburn Kiwanis Club members who began baking this weekend to kick off their 48th annual Holiday Loaf sales to benefit Children First Center.
To Double H Farms of Hamilton, a new operation owned by Justin and Hester Stouder, which played host to a running race Saturday to benefit military veterans.
To Steve Fetters, who was honored by the DeKalb County Commissioners Monday for his volunteer work overseeing major county projects. Fetters has served as an unpaid consultant monitoring repairs to the county jail’s roof, a new security system for the jail and construction of the new Community Corrections Center at the west edge of Auburn.
HIGH FIVES AND HISSES is a Sunday feature compiled by this newspaper’s editorial board. If you have a “high five” or a “hiss” to nominate, call or email the editor of this newspaper.
