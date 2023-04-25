To the Editor:
This letter is submitted to show our support for Dave Clark for mayor.
My husband and I met Dave several years ago. He was one of the very first people to welcome us to Auburn. From then on we have been able to witness Dave’s love and commitment to the city of Auburn.
Dave has selflessly volunteered his time and resources to the Auburn community for 10-plus years, making Auburn feel like home to not only us, but everyone he encounters. He is involved in several community clubs, meetings, and events — making him a familiar face in the community — someone who is approachable and communicative.
His vision for Auburn’s future is one that we stand behind 100%. He, as many of us, want to better the community in every way possible. He is a natural and trustworthy leader whose ideas for the future are attainable and for the betterment of everyone in the community. Dave has an incredible reputation for honesty, integrity and commitment. Without a doubt, Dave would be an amazing leader for the community we call home. For a stronger and better future for the community we call home; please show your support for Dave Clark for mayor on or before May 2nd.
Zach and Kolbey Kerley
Auburn
