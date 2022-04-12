To the editor:
Either the law firm failed to notify their client there was a law mandating the expense reimbursement be itemized, or the council member failed to take that advice and made a conscious decision to not follow the law. For a charge of $80,000 the lawyer should offer pro bono if he failed and put the council in this position and he should not represent them when the state audits this case.
Dave Rodecap
Auburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.