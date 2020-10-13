To the editor:
I first met John Davis as he became a board member of a nonprofit which is dear to my heart. As a student at Indiana University-Bloomington, I have also had the pleasure to work closely with John on building a fund development portfolio for the said nonprofit. It is with this direct experience, in and out of the professional setting that I have developed the confidence to speak on John Davis’ character, integrity and overall impressive experience.
We need voices in the DeKalb County School Board that are willing to be transparent, willing to put in the hard work, and willing to take the time to listen to the community’s opinions before change is pursued. As a branch manager at the 1st Source Bank in our beloved community and as a father to an elementary-aged student, John Davis has the perspective and ability to make fiscally responsible decisions while also representing who is actually in the classroom being directly impacted by these decisions.
In my experience as a young adult, John Davis is quick to respond when I need to reach him and he treats me with the respect that is often lost on young professionals trying to make a difference in their corner of the world. We work hard together to flush out discrepancies and take time to laugh about the simpler things in life as well. His ability to listen and ask me the right questions to learn more about my needs is a trait I admire about him and one which will serve him well on the school board.
I’ve always teetered on if I’ll return to the Auburn area after I graduate. Do a little research on the Indiana “brain drain,” and it's clear, it’s now more important than ever that communities find ways to retain young talent that often leave the area for secondary education and then never return home. This process begins in grade school and is one of the issues John Davis is most passionate about.
I don’t know about you, but I’m tired of meeting candidates who have hidden agendas and are in the pockets of community leaders. Our community is much better served without these complications which often make community members scratch their heads and question the transparency of candidates. If you are looking for a candidate who wants to lead for the greater good and foster decisions which are beneficial for students (the future leaders of tomorrow) rather than the school corporation themselves, John Davis is your guy. John Davis has and continues to be an important mentor in my life. I want to see Auburn continue to develop into the kind of city where everyone is engaged and heard.
I have already voted for John Davis to represent me on the DeKalb County School Board and I recommend you do too. This decision goes beyond “who knows who” in our community and who will do what community leaders want them to do when elected.
Madison Miazgowicz, 21
Auburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.