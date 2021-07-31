To the editor:
No one needs to discredit Jim Banks as he does this to his credibility every time he gives his version about the forming of the Jan. 6th commission.
House Speaker Pelosi found the Jim Banks and Jim Jordan unfit for duty due to the fact they contributed to an attack on our country. Both Jordan and Banks have since engaged with the same guy who told his armed supporters on prime time TV to "stand back and stand by." The same group who was told to march down to the Capitol and "fight like hell or you are not going to have a country any more." They did and are clearly heard telling Capitol police "Trump sent us here and he is your boss" by numerous attackers. Once inside the Senate they gave the Hitler salute for white power. Banks and Jordan support these people and take their donations.
Banks and Jordan voted against the House bill which provided equal members on the panel with full subpoena power. It would seem if you were interested in the truth this would give both sides equal opportunity to find the truth. If you have something to hide you probably don't want an investigation. Another reason they were deemed unfit for duty: They both voted to overturn a certified election which was the will of the people. They claimed voting rules were changed yet Jim Banks won his gerrymandered primary paycheck with a similar rule change.
It seems odd that we all can have property tax bills and political advertisements sent to our house unsolicited but not a ballot to vote. Both Banks and Jordan signed on to the Texas lawsuit to contest the election results which was written by Trump's lawyers in the White House.
Banks and Jordan were rejected, however the Texas pick Troy Nehls (R) was not. He was fired from law enforcement for mishandling of evidence and has a reprimand sheet a mile long. The bar was set as low as it could be and still Banks and Jordan were unfit for duty.
The same offer of equal members on the committee was voted on in the Senate and was rejected by Republicans. Why do Banks and Jordan find it OK to spend years on a Benghazi investigation but not one minute for an attack on our country by domestic terrorists?
If anyone took notice another Trump criminal has been charged with being a foreign agent (UAE) and is out on a $250,000,000 bond. This is the same guy that son in-law Jared was working with to sell our most highly guarded nuclear secrets to Saudi Arabia. Also under operation warp speed Trump gave a contract to Apiject for $1.3 billion to produce pre-filled vaccine syringes. No syringes have been produced as of April 2021 and production is not expected until 2023. Their product was never intended for the U.S. market? Meanwhile the Chinese owned Ritedose Co. in South Carolina is making them under the same contract. What is Banks' opinion on taxpayers' dollars funding the Chinese government? He doesn't want his federal retirement money being invested with the Chinese.
Indiana 3rd district health care workers have received zero support from gerrymandered Jim in combating COVID-19 while they do their best to save Hoosiers' lives. Instead his political buddies attack our doctors. Banks is now blaming the victims of Jan. 6 while ignoring the actions of the traitors, even though he ran for his life that day along with others. No thanks to Banks, our democracy lives on.
Michael P. Gillespie
Auburn
