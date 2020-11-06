To the editor:
I want to take this opportunity to thank all of those who supported me for the GKB Butler Township school board seat. The election process was fun, invigorating, and I learned a lot. Personally, I want to congratulate Mr. Mark Thrush on his victory. Furthermore, I want to thank both opponents and all of those who ran for the GKB school board in what I consider to be well-run, healthy, and most importantly, respectful campaigns. I also want to thank the GKB academy students who took the time to get involved in the/their school board election process by facilitating virtual interview opportunities for those running for the school board. It is very inspiring to see our young leaders getting involved in the future of their school system.
While the election did not go in my favor, I feel it is more important that our local school board campaigns were run with class and positivity. All of us ran on our strengths and various skillsets versus resorting to negative remarks towards our opponents. When we witness our current political process both nationally and, even in a few local races, it is very reassuring that here in Garrett, Indiana, we still maintain respect and integrity for our opponents and the election process.
Another thank you is extended to Mr. Wayne Funk for his 12 dedicated and professional years of service as the Butler Township representative for the GKB school board. Mr. Funk set a very high standard of service and his presence will be greatly missed. I wish Mr. Thrush best of luck in his service to the GKB school board over the next four years. I have no doubt the GKB school board will continue to be a beacon of success and a model example for all surrounding school corporations and school boards to emulate. We are Garrett!
Travis R. Holcomb
Garrett
