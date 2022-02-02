To the editor:
I would never argue with the assertion that all lives are valuable, even sacred for the religious and spiritual, and that is precisely where my argument rests. I also cannot argue with the stance that it is every individual’s right and privilege to choose whether or not to take the COVID-19 vaccine.
My point lies in the concept of thinking beyond oneself and being respectful of the lives of others. It is true that many of the individuals who are “intelligent, well-educated people” have chosen not to get the shot, thinking only of themselves. Death is, indeed, a tragedy. Especially, I would think, to be the cause of the death of another. Scientific research has shown that someone infected with the COVID-19 virus is shedding that virus and capable of infecting others two days before they become symptomatic. This, simply, means they can infect others without being aware of the danger to those others.
How would you feel if you knew that because of your “different perspective,” you caused the death of a sacred life? This situation is not all about you. Others are involved. A horrific example is that of Sarah Palin, who is neither intelligent nor thoughtful, going out to a restaurant two days after testing positive for COVID-19. Obviously, she does not care a bit that she was endangering others with a potentially deadly disease. Don’t be a Sarah Palin. Get over yourself and get vaccinated.
John Stevens
Angola
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.