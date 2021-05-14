To the editor:
I have been a volunteer pharmacist at the DeKalb County Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Middaugh Hall for four months. I just wanted to take a moment to compliment the entire operation under the leadership of Cheryl Lynch, RN. Our county can take pride on how well this operation has worked since start-up on 1-13-21.
As of 4-30-21, we had administered 13,990 vaccinations. The main goal was to safely and efficiently vaccinate as many people as we could while trying to reach herd immunity and a return to normality.
We can be proud of the citizens that stepped forward as volunteers to move us in that direction. In addition to the Health Department, Homeland Security and DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, we had dozens of physicians, nurses, pharmacists and paramedics along with a myriad of talented people to run computers, screen, register, vaccinate, reschedule and feed people.
Here is a list of some of those people: Cheryl, Carma, Deb, Emily, Kathy, Julie, Jessica, Bernie, Mary M., Mary Y., Anna, Amy, Lyn, Deb, Gabe, Jason, Diane B., Doug, Jen, Dave, Diane M., Meg, Rusty, Randy, Lori, Bob C., Bob K., Bob, Cheryl C., Bev, Lori, Denny, Chris and Jessica, Rashna, Jamie, Janet, Barb, Bonnie, Brian, Laurie, Jackie ,Ruth, Lynette, Sharon, April, Logan, Andrew, Devon, Sean, Jessica, Vicky, Dr. James Buchanan, Dr. Emilio Vazquez, Dr. Doug Morrow, Dr. Mark Souder, Cam, Diane B., Mary R., Roger, Josh, Brady and many more.
Special thanks to suppliers of food and snacks: Randy and Lori Fox, Jen Shambaugh, Dutch Heritage, Sunrise Express, Shirley Dunn, Cracker Barrel, Arby’s, Italian Grille, Keith and Beth Flesher, Vin and Barb Pietracatella, Nucor, SDI, Donn and Connie Starkey, Cricket’s, Brown House, Helen Dickman, Girl Scouts, Bonnie Collins, Lisa Miller, Sharon McDonald, Julie Garman, Cheryl Lynch, Cheryl Clark, Mary Moore, Dr. Mark Souder and High’s Catering.
I would like to suggest a new special recognition for Cheryl Lynch RN. The State of Indiana uses “Sagamore of the Wabash” for exceptional citizens. As a county, we — DeKalb County — could start a “Sagamore on Cedar Creek” award and bestow the first on Cheryl Lynch. Just an idea — she is certainly deserving of it.
It has been my pleasure to serve the people of our county as a pharmacist drawing up syringes of vaccine for our nurses/physicians to administer.
Cameron Moore, RPh, retired pharmacist
Auburn
