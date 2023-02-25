90 years ago
• Cleaning and repairing of the Kendallville city well, located in the south part of the city, by employees of the Layne-Ohio Company, Mishawaka, is progressing nicely. the well is 70 feet deep and gravel packing around the large feed pipe has been removed to a depth of over 50 feet. After all has been removed the pipe and screen will be lifted and cleaned of corrosion which has checked the capacity of the well.
(0) comments
