Halloween is coming up next month and cities and towns are starting to think now about when and how to conduct trick-or-treating during a pandemic.
No, this isn’t an editorial suggesting candy collection should be called off this year. Far from it. In the trash fire that is 2020, kids need candy, maybe more than ever. Let’s be honest, adults could probably use the temporary mood boost from a couple candy bars, too, to help get through the rest of this year.
Instead, we’re suggesting that communities re-evaluate their trick-or-treating schedules.
This year offers some respite as Halloween falls on a Saturday and it seems that most communities so far — with the exception of Ligonier that head-scratchingly decided to go door-to-door on the weeknight of Oct. 29 — are deciding to OK trick-or-treating on the weekend.
But it’s Ligonier, actually, that raises the point that maybe communities need to put a little more thought into this process annually.
Noble County’s west side city set trick-or-treat hours for 5-7 p.m. on a Thursday.
Last year, when Halloween fell on a Thursday (before it got rained out and rescheduled) most communities also opted for 5-7 p.m. trick-or-treating hours. Auburn is one of the few that bucks that trend, generally running 6-8 p.m. on Halloween.
Maybe it’s just us at the newspaper, but don’t most day-shift adults generally work until 5 p.m.?
Even if you work two minutes from home, the process of getting home and getting youngsters dressed and ready to go arguably means you’re not getting out the door until 5:30 p.m. or later.
How many houses aren’t even passing out candy at 5 p.m. because no one is home yet?
The obvious losers in this scenario are the kids, who simply have a narrower window to make bank on a day which, for some of them, probably falls on the Top 3 list for their favorite holiday.
Cities and towns cite the same reason every year for starting trick-or-treating at 5 p.m. — it’s safer because it’s light out.
Yes, sunset on Halloween usually clocks in right around 6:36 p.m. each year. And yes, Halloween does introduce some extra risk to have kids running around neighborhoods, darting across streets in their mad dash to collect candy when it’s dark out.
Yet at the same time, we expect the practice of parents setting their young children loose on the neighborhood without supervision is probably as much a relic of the past as is trick-or-treating in the dark, rain or snow as the parents and grandparents of kids nowadays probably remember with nostalgia.
Most trick-or-treaters now have at least one parent closely in tow and motorists who have to be out during those hours are trained to slow down and keep their eyes peeled so that ghouls and goblins don’t end up on their bumpers.
Halloween falls on Sunday in 2021, so it may not be as much of an issue again next year, but from 2022-2025, Oct. 31 again falls during the workweek.
How much less safe is 5:30 p.m. or 6 p.m. compared to a 5 p.m. start time for trick-or-treaters?
How much more convenient is 5:30 p.m. or 6 p.m. compared to a 5 p.m. start time for families?
And, perhaps most importantly, what’s more enjoyable and memorable for kids?
Cities and towns should solicit opinions from their residents and reconsider their answers to these questions in the future.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Dave Kurtz, Grace Housholder, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. Publisher Terry Housholder is also a member of the editorial board. We welcome readers’ comments.
