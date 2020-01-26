To Tom Smith of Auburn, who was inducted into the Indiana Association of Fairs Hall of Fame for his more than 40 years of dedication to the governing board of the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair.
To Rome City Chief Deputy Paul Hoffman, who was recognized as Drug Free Noble County’s individual of the year for 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.