25 years ago
• Claudette Lear, of Kendallville, accepted the Friend of the Park award for June from Kendallville Park and Recreation Board member Dave Deming. Lear and Bill Savage, East Noble High School teachers, and their classes helped clean up Bixler Lake Park and plant trees as part of Earth Day activities in May.
