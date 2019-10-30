To the editor:
Auburn will be voting for the mayor and Auburn city councilman, District 1.
My brother, Wayne Madden, is running for re-election as Auburn city councilman District 1 on the Republican ticket. I felt compelled to write this letter to introduce you to the Wayne Madden I know. My brother, my sister and I were born and raised in Auburn. We all three went to school here. We were born into a typical family in the ’50s. Our Dad worked to support the family and our Mother was a stay-at-home Mom taking care of the family. We often joked we were raised by our own “June Cleaver.”
I often hear people say if your children are more than a couple years apart in age, they will never be close growing up. My brother, my sister and I are all five years apart in age. And we are very close. My earliest memories of my brother and I growing up were getting home after school, changing our clothes and heading to Jaycee Park to ice skate. I was 7 or 8 at the time, my brother was 12 or 13. He always took me with him. Growing up he was always very protective of his little sister. I remember him having his first paper route at age 10. I would sit and watch him fold papers and head out to deliver the papers. I was always at Thomas Park watching him play Little League and then watching him play basketball at Auburn High School.
After graduation, he went to Manchester College where he obtained his undergraduate degree. Wayne and his wife returned to Auburn in 1970 to raise their family. He opened his insurance business in downtown Auburn in 1984 where he remained in business until 2010.
He joined the Auburn Lions Club in 1984. Never a person to be just a joiner, Wayne became very active in the local Lions Club, then in the state level. In 2012, Wayne was elected International President of Lions, the largest service organization in the world. Wayne traveled the world extensively for four years representing Lions worldwide.
While Wayne served as International President, I had several occasions to be with him. My family and I accompanied my brother to Pasadena for the Rose Bowl Parade. Wayne and Linda were riding on the Lions Club International float. My family and I were hosted at several events by the California Lions. It was interesting to sit in the background and hear the Lions talk about the International President. I heard words used like humble, very reachable, caring, respectful. It was a very proud moment for this little sister.
After Wayne’s term was up as International President, Wayne served as chairman of the Lions Foundation, the largest freewill foundation in the world. One of the projects that Wayne was involved with was traveling to Bogota, Columbia, with President Jimmy Carter where he was receiving a sizable donation from the International Lions to promote a project to wipe out river blindness. Locally, Wayne secured a $100,000 grant from the International Lions Foundation to build the local DART Garage.
After his committee service with the Lions was through, it was no surprise to me that he would want to return here and continue his life of service in his local community by serving on the Auburn City Council.
Wayne has committed his life to serving others. He is walking his district trying to meet as many of you as possible. If he has not met you yet or you need further information, please reach out to him or me.
My brother and I both appreciate your support.
Thank you for your consideration.
Diane Madden Jernigan
Auburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.