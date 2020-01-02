Mr. Trump has violated his oath of office and must be held accountable in a fair trial
To the editor:
Regarding Mr. Brian E. Jones response on Dec. 29, 2019, to my letter dated Dec. 20, 2019. I will offer one, and only one, response.
I am not a leftist, liberal nor a Democrat. I am independent. I served in the U.S. Army under an oath of office to defend our nation for a combined 36 years of active and civil service. I served as a Non-Commissioned Officer in a Combat Engineer Battalion and then as a Warrant Officer flying Blackhawk helicopters with extensive overseas and combat assignments. I continued to serve as a civilian flight instructor for the Army and retired with over 5,000 accident free flight hours.
I do not hate anyone; I value objectivity and am willing to debate anyone with an open mind on any subject.
Mr. Trump has impeached himself. Mr. Trump continues to seek and welcomes foreign interference in our 2020 election. This is illegal! Reference: 52 USC 30121: §30121 Contributions and donations by foreign nationals
(a) Prohibition
It shall be unlawful for —
(1) a foreign national, directly or indirectly, to make-
(A) a contribution or donation of money or other thing of value, …(end copy and paste).
There is nothing laughable or entertaining about Mr. Jones letter, which sustains foreign rhetoric that is committed to divide our nation and benefit our adversaries.
I hold our elected officials accountable for their oath of office and expect them to defend our nation from all enemies foreign and domestic. Mr. Trump has violated his oath of office and must be held accountable in a fair trial in the Senate.
My last comment to our spiritual brothers and sister was not judgmental, it was an opinion.
Ken Holden
LaOtto
