To the editor:
Reading the letters to the editor today, Wednesday Sept. 8, 2021, I don't know when I've ever read something more phony than the "White Privilege defined" by Rick Baker. He cites his source as the Dictionary. Given they only define single words I don't know how this could be possible.
I looked White Privilege up in Wikipedia. This is much closer to the truth:
"White Privilege or white skin privilege, is the societal privilege that benefits white people over non-white people in some societies, particularly if they are otherwise under the same social, political, or economic circumstances. With roots in European colonialism and imperialism, and the Atlantic slave trade, white privilege has developed in circumstances, that have broadly sought to protect white racial privileges, various national citizenships, and other rights or specific benefits."
The editors should be ashamed of yourselves for printing such a phony definition of White Privilege that seeks to glorify it among the racist leaning whites that will go to no end to spread their lies. You are participating in those lies.
Shame on you all!
David Williams
Garrett
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.