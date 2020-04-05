High Fives
To the many people who are sewing masks to protect people from COVID-19 and local businesses that have begun making protective equipment for medical professionals and first responders.
To the DeKalb Eastern Community School District, which earned praise from Gov. Eric Holcomb for providing spare laptop computers so nursing home residents could video-chat with loved ones.
To Angola Middle School students who donated the money they raised through a school fundraiser to pay for hundreds of free meals for families in the community.
To everyone who is doing his or her best to practice social distancing and stay healthy, reducing the burden on our hospitals.
