25 years ago
• Hazmat specialists from the local fire department and fire departments in Albion, Howe, Angola and Aubnurn were called to the Kraft Foods plant on Kendallville’s south side when 10 to 15 gallons of hydrochloric acid accidentally mixed with water, creating a toxic gas, according to Kendallville Fire Chief Bob Mason. Plant employees sealed off the room where the spill occurred from the rest of the plant before responders arrived. No one was injured or overcome by the fumes.
