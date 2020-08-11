We invite readers to share their viewpoints through letters to the editor so that a wide range of ideas can be shared and discussed. Through solid local reporting and reader input, we hope to help increase understanding among readers about local issues.
We ask writers to remember that shorter letters are more likely to be read; we have a word limit of 600 words per letter.
In addition, we ask writers to limit letters to once a month and to focus on issues, not personalities.
For letters that appear online only, there is no limit on length or frequency.
Polls at kpcnews.com and on Facebook provide quick and convenient ways for people to express viewpoints. The current question at kpcnews.com asks:
What is the best way to help our economy get back on track?
Results as of Monday were:
Open everything — 33.3%
Follow Dr. Fauci’s advice and CDC guidelines — 45.2%
Direct payments to middle and low-income Americans — 21.5%
Previously, we asked:
How do you feel about Gov. Holcomb’s statewide mask mandate, effective July 27?
Approve — 66%
Disapprove — 34%
To vote and to view previous polls and their results go to:
You do not need to be a subscriber to vote or to submit letters to the editor. Letters can be submitted here:
Many years ago, KPC publisher emeritus, George O. Witwer, chose “Your news, your views” as the company motto; we are committed to carrying on that tradition.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Grace Housholder, Dave Kurtz, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. We welcome readers’ comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.