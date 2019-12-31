Despite it being the year 2020, we don't have 2020 vision for what lies ahead.
But as the old saying goes, we need a plan. No one plans to fail, but many fail to plan.
Planning and goal setting can begin at a young age and can be done as an individual or family.
The Indiana Youth Institute suggests that when parents help their kids develop the habit of planning, they focus on three "buckets" — intellectual (such as exploring, discussing and writing down education and career goals), personal interest goals (such as sports or hobbies) and character goals.
Tami Silver, president and CEO of IYI, says experts agree that most children learn how to set goals by continually watching their parents and mentors. "
Teaching children how to set and achieve goals helps them learn the values of reflection and self-improvement," she says. "And reflective self-improvement, also called a growth mindset, has been found to be a better predictor of future success than IQ."
Key points to consider are:
• Goals should be those of the child, achievable, believable and involving personal commitment.
• At any age, start the conversation by simply asking children what they would like to do this year. Goals such as learning to tie shoes or memorize simple addition facts can later grow into more advanced goals.
• Focus on the process of improvement rather than the product.
• Don’t set too many goals.
• Consider goals that are just out of reach as a way of teaching children to try new things.
A good family activity would be for children to write down what do they want to be when they grow up and if they are really interested in something, animals, for example, explore what options that exist out there and help them to dream, Silverman says. "Rather than saying you can never be a professional athlete remember that teams also have accountants, trainers, facility managers — help them expand their vision."
Goals take time and setbacks are normal, Silverman emphasizes. Many great biographies, such as those of Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Edison and Olympic athletes, highlight the essential connection between goals, failure and success.
Character goals — caring, courtesy, respect, patience, generosity, truthfulness — can be a family project.
An entire family can work toward shared goals, such as listening more, reaching out to elderly relatives, eating together as a family (even if everyone can't be present), a family book club or a monthly family game night.
In 2020, a goal can simply be to listen to children's goals throughout the year, help them figure out the steps to achieve their goals and provide cheering and encouragement in the face of setbacks.
Goal setting helps building motivated, resilient and hopeful kids, Silverman says. And it’s a goal we can all share.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.