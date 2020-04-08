To the editor:
Three weeks ago I was upset about the thought of sports and school being cancelled. Three weeks ago we were planning on going on our Florida trip which we didn’t even cancel until the day before. Three weeks ago I posted on Facebook to wash your hands and use common sense!
But everything has changed now and my eyes are wide open. Today I watched my colleagues clean off their masks and goggles to put in a paper bag and carry in to the next room to use again because supplies are limited. Today I had to make calls to families to talk end of life for their loved ones. Before this pandemic we had rules in place so no one dies alone. Now people have no choice, they are alone. Do you know how terrifying that would be?
I see our hospital filling up with no or few more beds available. If you didn’t know, before COVID the hospitals were full. Patients were boarding in the ER for beds every day, what I would call our normal patients, oncology, heart failure, sepsis, trauma ... one person discharged, another quickly takes its place. These patients are still coming to the hospital and now we need beds for this overwhelming surplus of COVID patients.
There are no beds, we need the curve flattened! Today on my way home, from my shift, I saw lots of people driving around in a busy town with full parking lots. When I got on Facebook I saw people posting pictures of them with friends and family … some still on vacation! It’s all surreal to me. It makes me angry.
We are praising health care workers on the internet for taking care of these patients yet we are not following the rules in order to protect those same workers. I worry every day about walking in the door to my family. I have to tell my children not to touch me as I run to shower, then spray Lysol everywhere I walked or potentially touched.
I have not seen my father in three weeks, he is alone and it is very upsetting that it could be weeks or months before we can have dinner again because I want to protect him. My kids miss their grandparents and their friends.
I don't like looking through windows and talking to family about end of life over the phone. This is not how anyone’s last days should be. Think about your own family when you make decisions. Think of them alone in those beds, please!
Please stay home, please limit going out. We are better than this!
Chelsea Handshoe
Nurse practitioner
Auburn
