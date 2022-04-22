To the editor:
One thing I loathe about elections are the lies and dirty politics. If one cannot win on core strengths, honesty and abilities, please don’t run!
We’ve had far too many run for office without knowing what it takes to actually do the job. Having worked in county government for many years, with a few of those being at the sheriff's department, I can tell you that every sheriff has had officers leave and some who thought they were better qualified in running the department.
None have been better qualified than current in command, Sheriff David Cserep. With making positive changes and holding his department accountable to a higher standard, it was in some cases, simply too much for the weak. Sheriff David Cserep has served this community and our country well. Please don’t listen to the lies, if you want answers to questions regarding the sheriffs department or his changes, ask him directly.
I stand behind honesty, integrity and leadership and therefore I will vote to re-elect David Cserep for sheriff. If those too are your values, I encourage you to vote David Cserep on May 3!
Brenda Myers
Auburn
