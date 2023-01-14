90 years ago
• Hundreds of anglers were at Sylvan Lake, Rome City, yesterday, fishing through the ice with most fishermen reporting fishing “poor”. The fact that the water is high is making fishing unusually poor at Sylvan this year. Heretofore the lake has always been lowered by the Pennsylvania Railroad, but this year the gates were not opened.
