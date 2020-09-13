To the editor:
Several weeks ago, I expressed concern to Miller's Food and Drug Store in LaGrange about the large numbers of people shopping without wearing masks. I was not alone in my concern and the management has addressed those concerns excellently. A big hooray to management and employees for requiring masks to be worn while shopping.
Now, the next concern is the number of other stores and shops in LaGrange, that while encouraging mask wearing, do not mandate or enforce the requirement. The most often stated objection is, they will lose customers if they force the issue. An appropriate response to that is, “People will lose their lives if mask wearing is an option.”
It is such a simple act, causes so little discomfort and inconvenience and is proven by scientific research to be one of the most effective ways of reducing transmission of the virus. If putting on a mask in public would save even one life, why aren't we willingly doing so? I would definitely encourage all businesses to enforce mask wearing. Remember, there are actually people who will NOT shop in stores where mask wearing is optional. An when there is no uniformity of requirements, then it is much harder for the stores requiring masks to enforce the mandate.
Sadly, mask wearing has become politicized and there is much misinformation circulating about the importance of wearing a mask. I would implore those who refuse to wear a mask to do some checking utilizing sound, unbiased medical and scientific research. Experts in the medical and research field have said that masking-up will help keep the economy from shutting down again. The result will demonstrate 100% just how critically important mask wearing is in stopping the spread of COVID-19.
Please care about others and yourself and wear a mask.
Barbra Frymier
LaGrange
