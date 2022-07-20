To the Editor:
In your July 19 editorial you were correct that you are no Biblical scholar, in which case it would be better if you didn’t use the Bible to make your claims. You can easily miss the meaning of many things if you don’t read the entire context. And you sometimes need to understand the different translations or look into the original version (usually Greek in the New Testament) if it is not clear because of small differences between translations.
The sixth commandment (original language) actually says “You shall not murder” rather than “kill”. That changes the way we might look at people who have been legally killed through a judicial route, although I am not certain the capital punishment is a good idea.
Claiming that the “gay rights” issue comes from the Old Testament is correct, but it is also very clear in the New Testament. The clearest example is in Romans 1:26-27 along with the information around it (context again).
On the pro-life issue, a very good short book is “Pro-Choice or Pro-Life” by Randy Alcorn. It helps in understanding the reality in some of the arguments between the two sides.
Bill Brand
Auburn
