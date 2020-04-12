25 years ago
• Garrett native Chris Hoeffel, 32, was promoted to manager of Lance’s Super Valu market in Garrett. He had started in the grocery business at Hoeffel’s Meat Market in Garrett, owned by his grandfather and father, Nate and Harris Hoeffel.
